After multiple attempts, reports have indicated that the BlackBerry will be making a return with startup tech company OnwardMobility announcing that it will release a new version next year.

According to Engadget, the prodigal son of smartphones won't look exactly the same upon its return, but will come with 5G and a physical keyboard. The company plans to debut the phone at some point during the first half of 2021.

“BlackBerry is thrilled OnwardMobility will deliver a BlackBerry 5G smartphone device with physical keyboard leveraging our high standards of trust and security synonymous with our brand,” John Chen, CEO of BlackBerry, said in a statement. "We are excited that customers will experience the enterprise and government level security and mobile productivity the new BlackBerry 5G smartphone will offer.”

Previously, TCL Communication was set to produce, design, and sell a new iteration of the BlackBerry, but later ended its partnership with the phone this past February.

"We do regret to share, however, that as of Aug. 31, 2020, TCL Communication will no longer be selling BlackBerry-branded mobile devices," the company said in a statement announcing the split. TCL added it would have "no further rights" to make or sell "any new BlackBerry mobile devices," which allowed for OnwardMobility to have the perfect landing pad to swoop in and purchase the rights.

BlackBerry hasn't tweeted from its official account since its split with TLC, last tweeting a dramatic and nostalgic video chronicling its history. Hopefully this new partnership will reignite the phone, since it clearly refuses to go out quietly.