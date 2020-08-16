Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died at 71, the New York Times reports.



The younger Trump died after the president visited him in a New York City hospital on Friday, following reports that he had fallen seriously ill.

Shortly after news of Trump's brother's death was reported, the president released an official statement.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” he said. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump described his younger brother as "much quieter and easygoing than I am," and "the only guy in my life whom I ever call 'honey.'"

The younger Trump worked in corporate finance, and after joining the family business, he managed real estate holdings for the family business.

Trump rarely spoke about his brother in public, but did say in his book The Art of The Deal. that he got along "with almost everyone."

While Robert rarely inserted himself in his brother's presidency, he did say in 2016 that he supported his brother "one thousand percent."