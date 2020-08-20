Night 3 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention will mark an historic moment, as California Sen. Kamala Harris is expected to formally accept the party's nomination for vice president.

It was just a week ago when presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced Harris as his VP running mate, making her the first Black woman and Indian-American on a major party's national ticket.

Following Harris' speech, former president Barack Obama will make the case for the Biden-Harris campaign while highlighting the failures of current president, Donald Trump.

Tonight's event—themed "A More Perfect Union"—will also include appearances by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, and former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, and Prince Royce will also perform.

In prepared remarks obtained by AP, Hillary Clinton's speech will see her reflect on the 2016 presidential election, in which she lost to Donald Trump after winning the popular vote but losing the electoral college. "For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn’t realize how dangerous he was.' 'I wish I could go back and do it over.' Or worse, 'I should have voted.' Well, this can't be another woulda coulda shoulda election," Clinton is excepted to say.

You can stream night 3 of the DNC via YouTube above.