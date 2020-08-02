Elon Musk took to Twitter to share in a conspiracy theory that says aliens built Egypt’s pyramids.

“Aliens built the pyramids obv,” he wrote.

In a second tweet, he pointedly said that Ramesses II’s was indeed constructed by aliens.

Egypt’s international co-operation minister then corrected Musk on Twitter and invited him to the country to see the tombs of the pyramid builders as confirmation that aliens weren’t involved.

The tombs were uncovered in the 1990s as clear-cut proof that the colossal structures were built by ancient Egyptians, per BBC. Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass responded to Musk in a video in Arabic, which he posted to social media, calling the tech giant’s claim a “complete hallucination.”

“I found the tombs of the pyramids builders that tell everyone that the builders of the pyramids are Egyptians and they were not slaves,” he said, according to EgyptToday.

Musk followed up with another tweet where he shared a link to a story about the lives of the pyramid builders, writing, “This BBC article provides a sensible summary for how it was done.”

Egypt has over 100 surviving pyramids, but the most well-known is the Great Pyramid of Giza, which stands at more than 450 feet. A majority of the structures were built as tombs for Egypt’s royalty.