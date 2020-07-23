We've got another wild Karen sighting.

The New York Post reports a white woman has been dubbed "Panera Karen" following an incident inside a Panera Bread in California earlier this week where she got confrontational with employees and a nearby customer after they refused to serve her because she wasn't wearing a mask. In a video captured by an onlooker, a man, identified as William See, asked a worker to "get this lady out of here." Panera Karen responded, "So you're not going to serve me because I'm not wearing a mask?

"No, they're not going to serve you because you're not wearing a mask, that's exactly right," See replied. Words were exchanged with See calling her a "selfish piece of shit," and the unidentified woman intentionally blowing air in his direction. After briefly walking away, she returned to give her absolutely wild reason why she believes wearing a mask doesn't prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"You think that mask is going to protect you?," she said. "You fart out your ass; you can smell it out of your ass. You think that mask is going to protect you?" After imparting this bizarre knowledge(?), Panera Karen walked out of the store.

See the footage below.

And don't forgot to wear a mask.