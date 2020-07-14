The same administration whose fumbling of COVID-19 containment efforts ultimately worsened the ensuing jobs crisis would now like to shame you into finding "something new" to do for a living, even as the virus continues to bag an alarmingly high number of new cases around the country.

An ad campaign backed by the White House focuses on the slogan "Find Something New," and is summarized in this Associated Press report as "a product of" the Trump team's American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. The board, notably, is co-chaired by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Trump's daughter, Ivanka.

While IBM and Apple, among others, are confirmed to have also participated in the Ad Council push, frustrated Americans were quick to point out the specific tone-deafness of Ivanka's nepotism-enabled involvement. Additionally, many have expressed the vomitous feeling brought on by being told to simply "find something new" amid a pandemic that—as mentioned above—could have been handled with something resembling actual competence by the current administration.

These frustrations are strengthened by the fact that Republicans have been adamant about shuttering added unemployment benefits during the ongoing pandemic. A proposal from many GOP leaders, laughably, has been to replace the $600 boost with a bonus of sorts for those who find something new. Mathematically, of course, these two things are not the same.

As the "Find Something New" campaign starts to make the rounds with a heavy helping of tastelessness, join in on the mockery: