Even after Dr. Anthony Fauci warned last week that he would "not be surprised" to see the United States eventually report up to 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day as the country's numbers continued to trend upwards, many Americans ignored pleas to wear a mask and maintain social distancing on the Fourth of July.

In the days leading up to the Fourth of July, the Associated Press reports that health experts believed that how Americans responded to the idea of skipping gatherings today would determine the direction that the U.S. takes in containing the spread of COVID-19. Even though some states and cities have tried to do their best to prevent large gatherings and enforce mask-wearing, it ultimately came down to American citizens policing themselves, and showing compassion for the wellness of others during times like this.

And judging from the photos and videos below, many of us haven't learned from the mistakes of the past, which doesn't bode well for the future.

Take for instance, this scene at Diamond Lake in Michigan, where social distancing and mask-wearing were non-existent.

And here's Noah's Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin, which isn't as crowded as Diamond Lake, but still pretty crowded nonetheless.

At Backwater Jack's, located at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, not a single mask can be spotted.

Since San Diego is the only city in Southern California with open beaches, people are flocked to the water on Saturday.

And here's the scene in Fire Island Pines, where social distancing and masks did not appear to be a priority.

Even the White House failed to lead by example.

Happy 4th, we guess?