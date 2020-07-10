Following the months of strenuous work NHS staff took on during the coronavirus pandemic, workers are now set to land a free holiday to Ibiza.

The Ibizan government have got behind the 'Together For Healthcare Heroes' initiative, which launched in March and aims to show gratitude for healthcare workers' "professionalism and strength".

Ibiza's tourism councillor, Juan Miguel Costa, told local paper Diario de Ibiza that the aim is to "compensate those who have looked after us, risking their lives in many cases, and who deserve that we all do our share to make sure they have holidays that meet high expectations."

The Together For Healthcare Heroes website states that it aims to find "at least 1,000 best in class accommodation providers in Europe" to provide free lodging for healthcare staff in 2021. Around 60 private properties have been offered so far, with rooms at the Atzaro, OD Hoteles, Concept Hotel Group and Aguas de Ibiza hotel chains being available.

The statement on the site continued, saying: "How can we say thank you to those putting their own lives at risk for us? Together, we are driving change by celebrating and rewarding those who put our community, family and friends first during the COVID-19 outbreak. Unprecedented times highlight exceptional people. We thank those who we have trusted with our lives, by gifting them our homes and hotels in Ibiza and across Europe."

The free accommodation will be available outside the holiday hotspot's peak season, meaning workers should be able to take up the offer in April, May and October 2021.