Connecticut police have arrested a man who is accused of decapitating his landlord following an argument over unpaid rent.

The Hartford Courant reports 42-year-old Jerry David Thompson was taken into custody Monday after he allegedly used a samurai sword to murder Victor King—a 64-year-old retiree and top-ranked bridge player. Police say the suspect began renting a vacant room inside King's home back in 2019, and recently threatened King with a sword after he was confronted about not paying rent.

King reportedly contacted police on Saturday, stating his tenant was waving a sword at him and threatening his life. A day later, King's friends notified police they were unable to contact the man all day. Authorities arrived at King's residence several hours later and found his body covered in blood inside his kitchen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He was one of the good guys," King's cousin Jim Banks told the Courant. "One that would never hurt a soul. One that would always reach out and help others. He was pleasant as can be. Always seemed to be happy. He was just a joy to be around."

Officers began immediately began searching for Thompson and found him 6 hours later driving in Hartford's North End, which was less than 10 minutes away from King's home. Officers say Thompson refused to speak to police, but scribbled a note that read: "paper in glove compart in Jeep is all you need." Police looked in the vehicles glove compartment and found documents that suggested Thompson identified as a sovereign citizen, someone who dismisses the legal framework of society and does not believe he/she is subject to federal taxation, fines, and other laws they consider restrictive.

Thompson has reportedly refused to speak to investigators and his public defender. He appeared in Superior Court in Hartford on Tuesday and remained silent the entire time.

He is currently being held on a $2 million bond consider restrictive.