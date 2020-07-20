UPDATED 7/20, 6:15 p.m. ET: The person authorities suspected of shooting and killing Daniel Anderl, the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, has been identified as lawyer and "men’s rights activist" Roy Den Hollander. The information came from the US Attorney's Office in New Jersey, CNN reports. Mark Anderl, Salas' husband, was also shot during the incident.

It was previously reported that Hollander died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

See original story below.

The 20-year-old son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas was shot and killed by a man dressed as a delivery driver on Sunday.

FBI officials in Newark, New Jersey said in a brief statement on Sunday that they were looking for a single suspect in the fatal shooting, which they confirmed happened at the family home of Salas in North Brunswick Township.

Not long after, multiple sources told ABC News the suspect was "found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound near Liberty, New York." The suspect's body was reportedly discovered in a car by a municipal employee.

Per the Associated Press, which cited comments in its report from Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson, Salas' husband—defense attorney Mark Anderl—was injured during the incident. A judiciary official quoted anonymously in the report added that Salas is believed to have been in the basement of the home at the time. Salas was not injured. Anderl, meanwhile, was still recovering from surgery at the time of this writing.

A report from a regional NBC outlet adds additional context. According to that report, Anderl answered the door first, at which point he was shot "multiple times." The son then ran to the door and was fatally shot before the suspect left the scene.

Notable cases in Salas' career include a fraud case centered on Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice. She also presided over a suit from Deutsche Bank investors who say the company "made false and misleading statements" regarding anti-money laundering polices. Additionally, the ongoing suit argues, the company failed in its monitoring of customers deemed high-risk, including the late Jeffrey Epstein.