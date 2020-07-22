Canada’s leading health experts may finally have cracked the code to safer sex during COVID-19: glory holes.

2020, you’ve done it again!

The sex health tip appears on the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control’s website on a page dedicated to education on COVID-19 and sex. One of the suggested steps for helping to protect yourself during sex: “Use barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.”

Yes, that’s the term “glory holes” (plural, no less) on an official Canadian government website. And, no, IKEA doesn’t sell them, we’ve checked.

The Internet was into the suggestion, as many on Twitter reacted with what might best be described as glee. Just a reminder to those currently in public that, for obvious reasons, exploring the hashtag #gloryhole is a NSFW practice.

One business in Toronto may actually stand to profit from the fact the hashtag is trending in Canada, however:

Other COVID-friendly sex tips and tricks listed on the CDC site include using condoms and lube, wearing a face mask, limiting kissing and “saliva exchange,” choosing positions with little face-to-face contact, and washing your hands and body with soap afterward.