Walmart is ceasing sales of All Lives Matter merchandise, marking an end to something that never should have started.

The removal of the items in question, which were sold by third-party providers via the Walmart website, is indefinite. In a statement announcing the decision, a Walmart rep said the company had recently learned how the popular-among-dolts phrase "All Lives Matter" is solely aimed at taking away from the message of Black Lives Matter activists.

"We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect,'' a Walmart rep said in a statement to USA Today. "However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase 'All Lives Matter' in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity."

Earlier this month, Walmart announced it would no longer display the Mississippi state flag—which features egregiously ugly design of the Confederate variety —at its stores.

"We know the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders," a Walmart rep told CNN Business in a recent statement. "While the issue continues to be discussed, we've made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores."

Back in 2015, Walmart moved to end sales of any merchandise featuring the Confederate flag.