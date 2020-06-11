Starbucks sent an internal memo to its employees banning them from wearing accessories or clothing that shows support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

BuzzFeed News obtained the memo, which reminded staffers of the company’s accessories policy that forbids accessories that “advocated a political, religious or personal issue.” A number of employees told the outlet that the company commonly permits and even advocates that employees don pro-LGBTQ+ pins, particularly during Pride Month in June.

“Starbucks LGBTQ+ partners wear LGBTQ+ pins and shirts, that also could incite and create violent experiences amongst partners and customers,” a black transgender Starbucks employee told BuzzFeed. “We have partners who experienced harassment and transphobia/homophobia for wearing their pins and shirts, and Starbucks still stands behind them.”

The memo also reportedly included a video from a top company executive, who cautioned workers that “agitators who misconstrue the fundamental principles” of BLM could attempt to “amplify divisiveness” if messages from the movement were visible in stores.

“We know your intent is genuine and understand how personal this is for so many of us. This is important and we hear you,” the memo read.

A company spokesperson verified to BuzzFeed that the memo was indeed authentic, and said these types of messages are banned “to create a safe and welcoming” setting at Starbucks locations. “We respect all of our partners’ opinions and beliefs, and encourage them to bring their whole selves to work while adhering to our dress code policy,” the spokesperson said.

The police’s murder of George Floyd sparked protests across the nation. Since then, a number of companies have advocated for Black Lives Matter and various social justice organizations and causes.