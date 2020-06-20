The second of four former police officers charged in George Floyd's death has been released from jail.

As pointed out by CNN, Hennepin County Jail records show 26-year-old J. Alexander Kueng was freed Friday night after posting bail of $750,000. The fired Minneapolis officer is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection to the deadly incident. Kueng's former colleagues, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, were arrested on the same charges in early June. Derek Chauvin, the fourth ex-officer involved in the killing, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter on May 29.

Both Chauvin and Thao remain behind bars. Lane posted bond last week.

Shortly after Kueng was released, footage appeared to show the former officer being confronted while shopping at a Cub Foods in Plymouth, Minnesota.

look who my sister caught at Cub Foods in Plymouth. J. Alexander Keung, one of the officers who lynched #GeorgeFloyd in cold blood. pic.twitter.com/PVX4pFijab — josiah (@jk3rd_) June 21, 2020

Floyd died May 25 after Chauvin was filmed kneeling on his neck during an attempted arrest. Bystanders captured the incident on video in which a handcuffed Floyd repeatedly told the officers, "I can't breathe!" Subsequent footage appeared to show two other officers kneeling on Floyd before his death: Kueng allegedly helped pin Floyd down from his back, while Lane allegedly pinned Floyd's legs. Thao was seen standing off to the side, attempting to keep bystanders at bay as they pleaded with Chauvin to get off of Floyd's neck.

The defendant's next court appearance will take place June 29.