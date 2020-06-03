The mother of George Floyd's daughter made an emotional call for justice Tuesday while speaking at Minneapolis City Hall.

The news conference marked Roxie Washington's first public appearance since Floyd died last week at the hands of Minnesota police officers. His death has sparked widespread outcry and international demonstrations against police brutality and the systemic racism that pervades law enforcement.

Washington was joined by her and Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, as she delivered a brief, tearful statement about their family's loss.

"I don't have a lot to say, because I can't get my words together right now," Washington began. "But I wanted everybody to know that this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father."

She continued: "He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the aisle. If there's a problem she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore. I'm here for my baby, and I'm here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him 'cause he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good. And this is the proof he was a good man."

According to USA Today, Washington recently flew to Minneapolis from Houston, where she lived with Gianna. Washington said Floyd had moved to Minnesota for better job opportunities, but remained active in their daughter's life and continued to provide for her financially.

Following Tuesday's press conference, Washington spoke to ABC 13, recalling the day Gianna was born.

"[Floyd] slept the whole time that I went through labor, but when he heard her cry, he got up. I still have a picture of him waking up and getting his baby," Washington said. "He loved her. He loved her so much."

The four officers who were involved in Floyd's May 25 death have all been terminated, but only one—Derek Chauvin—is facing prosecution. The former officer was arrested last Friday on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter; however, protesters across the country are demanding the charges be upgraded.