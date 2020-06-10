A statue of Christopher Columbus at Byrd Park, which is located in Richmond, Virginia and was dedicated back in 1927, was torn down and thrown into Landing at Fountain Lake. Images of the incident, which went down on Tuesday night, circulated on social media with many applauding the statue's removal. Protesters used ropes to tear down the statue, ABC 8 News reports. They then dragged the statue for about 200 yards to the aforementioned lake and tossed it in. The statue's removal occurred after a demonstration in support of indigenous people.

The Christopher Columbus statue in Richmond, Va was fallen and dragged a quarter mile and thrown into a lake. #rva #riots2020 pic.twitter.com/klBzJ9Wnlc — Richmond Police (@BeQueerDoCrime) June 10, 2020

Christopher Columbus Statue is in Fountain Lake, Byrd Park, Richmond, Virginia https://t.co/jvtRS0NjrN pic.twitter.com/EbyVXjS6ri — Rad_Meg_DC (@megdcrad) June 10, 2020

"This continent is built on the blood and the bones of our ancestors, but it is built off the backs and the sweat and the tears and the blood and the bones of Africans," Vanessa Bolin of the Richmond Indigenous Society said at the protest, per Richmond Times-Dispatch. "We’re not here to hijack your movement. We’re here to stand in solidarity."

In related news, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced that a statue of confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond will be removed. The move has since been temporarily blocked with a 10-day injunction by a judge in Richmond after resident William C. Gregory argued that it could possibly suffer "irreparable harm" if it's taken down.

"Governor Northam remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia's capital city, and we're confident in his authority to do so," Alena Yarmosky, a spokesperson for Gov. Ralph Northam, told CNN.

Check out some reactions (and jokes) to the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue below.

Protesters in Richmond tore down the Christopher Columbus statue in Byrd Park and threw it in the lake tonight and Google already updated the location LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/kTbiw9LL01 — James Miller (@JayArrMiller) June 10, 2020

Update: The statue claims to have discovered the lake in Byrd Park. https://t.co/mkF2rHNrZG — Tyler Dustin (@TylerPDustin) June 10, 2020

You guys aren’t gonna believe this, but the Christopher Columbus statue in Byrd park Richmond, VA just got up and walked itself into the nearest lake. Super weird 🤷🏾‍♂️ #rva — reading: “Freedom is a constant struggle” (@overdraftfee) June 10, 2020

I’m not even going to pretend that I’m upset about seeing Christopher Columbus’ statue being torn down in Byrd Park Richmond, Virginia. Nope. I’m not. The land stealer tripped and fell in 2020. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 10, 2020

The statue of Christopher Columbus at Byrd Park was not torn down. He was just exploring a new area of the park and tripped into the fountain. He’s a freaking explorer! What did you expect? — Daniel Pants (BLM) (@DanielPantss) June 10, 2020

The people of Richmond are celebrating joy right now in Byrd park.



Indigenous and Black activists creating music and dance as we celebrate the justice yet to come.



Richmond is so beautiful. — Nicholas Da Silva for Council (@DaSilvaRVA) June 10, 2020