Matthew Proffitt was approaching the 18th hole at the Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes in Hardeeville, South Carolina on Thursday when he and his friends unexpectedly become spectators of a wrestling match between two alligators, Seattle-based Fox affiliate KCPQ reports.

The golf course shared a brief clip of the gator fight, which was captured by Proffitt, on its Facebook page. "They would lay still for a few minutes, with their jaws locked on each other, and then try to roll or shake," Proffitt recalled. "The fight went on for about two hours."

Proffitt said alligators are common in the area, and we believe him based on how close he was willing to get to the gator-on-gator action. If you wanted footage from us, we'd be making the most of our phone's zoom feature and staying as far away as possible, capturing footage that'd be shaky at best due to constant trembling.