The house under construction that Ahmaud Arbery visited the day he was fatally shot had been visited by multiple people beforehand, new surfaced videos show. As CNN reports, homeowner Larry English has released surveillance video from the construction site in Brunswick, Georgia, showing that other individuals had trespassed on the property. In a statement from the Arbery family's attorneys, it was said that Ahmaud was "the only one who was presumed to be criminal."

Across 11 different surveillance clips taken from Oct. 25, 2019 to Feb. 23, 2020, multiple people could be seen walking around the construction site. Among the people were a man and a woman together, children, an an unidentified male who visited the property on several occasions. Only one of the clips is confirmed to show Arbery trespassing, and it's dated Feb. 23, 2020, the day he was fatally shot by Gregory and Travis McMichael.

When asked about the clips that have circulated, Arbery attorney S. Lee Merritt said he was not going to ask the family about the footage. "I have chosen to stop questioning the grieving family of Ahmaud Arbery about images from the cameras mounted at the construction site of Larry English as Mr. English himself has said no criminal activity ever took place there and it is clear that Ahmaud was on the premises in the past along with many other people," Merritt said.

English's attorney J. Elizabeth Graddy added that the videos were sent to English's neighbor, asking if they knew any of the people who appeared on camera. Originally English said he didn't want the videos to be released in case they would be "misued and misintrepreated."

Following the release of the video of the incident, which shows Gregory and Travis McMichael shooting and killing Ahmaud Arbery, TMZ reported that the NAACP has received almost $100,000 in donations. The money will reportedly be split between the Georgia NAACP and Arbery's family.