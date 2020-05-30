With civil unrest continuing to boil over in Minneapolis, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz revealed on Saturday that he would be mobilizing the state’s national guard in hopes to control the protests.

Walz's decision marks the first time in the state's history that the national guard will be deployed against its citizens. During a conversation with the media, Walz claimed that the situation is no longer about George Floyd prompting him to bring in the state militia.

"The situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd," Walz said per the Daily Beast. "It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities."

Walz and the mayors of Minneapolis and Saint Paul told the press that they empathize with those upset about the death of George Floyd, but they feel like his murder is now being used as a catalyst to destroy communities.

"Whether it be New York or Denver or Louisville or Las Vegas, there is no mayor in America that has the resources to push back on an organized attempt to destabilize civil society with no regard for life or property," Walz said when explaining why the national guard will be deployed.

Walz also said that he had spoken to the secretary of defense and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff about other courses of action. Yet, the full mobilization of the national guard seemed like the only suitable solution. These officers will be used to enforce Minnesota's new 8 p.m. curfew.

Since Floyd's death, Minneapolis has been engulfed in riots and flames. Protestors have targeted police precincts, local and national businesses, and other property to draw attention to Floyd's case. Although Officer Derek Chauvin has been fired and arrested for Floyd's murder, the protests have not subsided. Currently, the protests and demonstrations have spread to other American cities.