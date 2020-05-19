A 19-year-old Detroit man has died after shots were fired into a crowd protesting police brutality, the Detroit Free Press reports.

According to a release from police, the victim was shot around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night. The bullets came from an unknown suspect in a gray Dodge Durango who pulled up to the crowd, opened fire, then fled the scene. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he fatally succumbed to his injuries.

Although the police cannot confirm that the victim was a protestor, the shooting took place downtown where the demonstrations were happening. Police are still investigating the situation.

Detroit is one of several major American cities that have erupted into protests following the killing of George Floyd. The demonstrations have been continual, peaking on Friday and lasting overnight into Saturday. Police have reportedly made dozens of arrests during the protests.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig tells CNN that a man was arrested for trying to run police over with his car while another officer was taken to the hospital after being struck by a rock. Yet, a lot of this violence wasn't incited by city residents. Craig says that most of the arrests were of people who came to the city to instigate the protests.

"I will not stand by and let a small minority, criminals, come in here, attack our officers and make our community unsafe," Craig said. "Just know, we are not going to tolerate it."