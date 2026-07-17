Combat Sports Events Streaming This Weekend

While there is no major combat sports event taking place this weekend, there are still plenty of viewing options on Saturday night.

The Professional Fighters League will host an event in Austin, Texas with former Bellator MMA middleweight champ Johnny Eblen taking on 2023 PFL light heavyweight tournament winner Impa Kasanganay in the main event. The original main bout for this card was Costello van Steenis versus Eblen, but van Steenis withdrew due to injury.

UFC Fight Night: Oklahoma City will have a middleweight bout as its main event as Dricus Du Plessis takes on Kamaru Usman. Du Plessis is a -235 favorite at Fanatics Sportsbook.

WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event returns with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes facing Gunther and Sami Zayn in a tag team match and Danhausen facing JD McDonagh. The card will take place at Madison Square Garden and will stream live on Peacock.

Real American Freestyle dipped its toes into international waters last weekend but is back in the states on Saturday for a big card in Milwaukee. Arman Tsarukyan vs. Colby Covington, and Ben Askren vs. Belal Muhammad headline the show.