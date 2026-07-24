Youngman

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

When people think about dubstep, some obvious names comes to mind: Skrillex, Rusko, Flux Pavilion, Skream, Bassnectar, 12th Planet. One name that gets
djcable

Latest Stories

Photo Removed
Music

Benga ft. Youngman - "Choose 1 (Laxx Remix)"

"Choose 1" was already pegged by DAD as one of the highlights of Benga's Chapter II album, and now Laxx toughens the track up with this special remix. Youngman is front and center, but instead of the more melodic bounce, we get heavier drums, deeper bassdrops, and the main melody being pushed a bit back. It's still as big as it ever was, but has a more sinister, moody vibe to it. This one seems to be pretty hot off the presses, so who knows when it'll drop.

khrisd4796 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Stream Benga's "Chapter II" in its Entirety

Benga has announced that his forthcoming album, Chapter II, is streaming right now; you can listen to the entire project via this website. DAD's definitely loving what we're hearing, including tracks like "War Zone" with Sam Frank, and the first track, "Yellow." There was a reason why we were so hype over this, and you'll be able to hear why.

khrisd4833 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Benga ft. Youngman - "Chose One"

New Benga, taken from Chapter II? We're all about this. Benga and Youngman link up again for a scorcher, truly highlighting Youngman's skills as a vocalist over an anthemic riddim from Benga. You'd actually think that Benga would be doing MORE vocal work, as this sounds as radio-friendly as dubstep can/will be right now. You've got lyrics, hooks, and a bold melody. What more do you need?!

khrisd4845 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Benga Releases Tracklist and Cover Art for "Chapter II"

Color us anxious, but we've been waiting for today for a while. Benga's Chapter II has eluded us for the better part of 2012, especially since he dro

khrisd4857 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App