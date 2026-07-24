Yng

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Two people wearing furry hats and sunglasses, one covering their face, the other posing with jewelry and tattoos, against a blue background.
Music

Inside YNG Martyr’s Relentless Rise

From a self-imposed 12-month ultimatum to millions of streams, the Australian artist breaks down his new album CHALANT, and the mindset that shaped his career.

Rachael Evans96 days ago

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