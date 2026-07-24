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We’ve put together a quick top 10 list of things that you should know before diving into a story of a new era, new characters, and a new form of Jedi.Jamie Iovine
Pop Culture
These Are the 10 Greatest ‘Star Wars’ Characters Who Proved You Don’t Need the Force to Be Legendary
From rogue smugglers to Rebel heroes, these non-Jedi characters helped shape the galaxy far, far away. Here are the 10 best ‘Star Wars’ characters who made an impact—no lightsaber required.Jamie Iovine
It’s no surprise that big-budget, high-profile movies, especially ones from beloved franchises like Marvel or ‘Star Wars,’ dominate the box office todayjuliarp
After Disney revealed the title of the new 'Star Wars' movie, speculation is running rampant about who it refers to.ianservantes