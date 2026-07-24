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Jerkcurb Joins Wood Wood's 20th Anniversary Celebrations
Wood Wood has returned with its Spring/ Summer 2022 collection, unveiling a selection of stylish and functional silhouettes which explore the idea of space.
Make a Statement With Wood Wood X Katharine Hamnett
Wood Wood's timeless Scandinavian style receives a statement graphic refit courtesy of Katharine Hamnett.
Wood Wood Makes the Outdoors Their Home for Autumn/Winter 2020
Wood Wood brings their European success full circle as they return home for an Autumn/Winter 2020 showcase at Copenhagen Fashion Week.
Timberland's 6 Inch Boot Gets a Wood Wood Remix
Timberland takes Winter in their stride with a contemporary streetwear remix courtesy of Wood Wood.
Check out Wood Wood's AW19 Wardrobe in Their Latest Editorial
As warm weather has officially taken a back seat, Wood Wood wind down and open the doors to their Autumn/Winter 2019 wardrobe with their latest editorial.
Sportswear Heritage Gets Refitted with Scandinavian Style as ellesse Meets Wood Wood
Back again after an almost decade long hiatus, ellesse calls upon Wood Wood for an exclusive footwear and apparel capsule collection.
END. X Wood Wood's 'Fragile' Capsule Will Have You Feeling Everything But
Scandinavian street style continues to dominate the international scene with Wood Wood once again connecting with END. on the 'Fragile' capsule collection.
'Come Down Easy' with Wood Wood's Autumn/Winter '19 Collection
‘Come Down Easy’ with Wood Wood's new Autumn/Winter 2019 collection.
Wood Wood's Spring 2019 Editorial Showcases a Strong Lineup
Wood Wood showcases the latest apparel, footwear, and accessory lines available at their stores in their Spring 2019 editorial.
Adjust Your Lenses and Take a Closer Look at the Wood Wood AW19 LFWM Presentation
Take a closer look at Wood Wood's AW19 ‘Come Down Easy’ collection, showcased at their LFWM presentation.
Wood Wood Meets Moomin in a Collaborative Effort for Save the Children
The playful world of Moomin has joined forces with Wood Wood to launch a collaborative effort for Save the Children.
Wood Wood Rip Michael Jackson's Bad for the Sad Capsule Collection
Wood Wood looks to Michael Jackson's 1987 classic, Bad, to deliver the 'Sad' graphic.
Let the World Know You're a Vans Fan with the Latest Wood Wood x Vans Collaboration
Wood Wood's Fan Club capsule collection welcomes the VANS® FANS Era in collaboration with Vans.
The Wood Wood Souvenir Shop Has Landed at Copenhagen Airport
Wood Wood is providing visitors to Copenhagen a unique shopping experience with the launch of their Copenhagen Airport souvenir shop.
Wood Wood Celebrate Fan Culture with the Fan Club Capsule Collection
Fan culture sits centre stage of Wood Wood's new capsule collection titled The Fan Club.
Japanese and European Aesthetics Merge in This Lookbook by Maxim Rimini
Japanese and European Aesthetics Merge in This Lookbook by Maxim Rimini
Barbour and Wood Wood Come Together for an Updated Technical Fall Winter
Barbour and Wood Wood bring lifestyle and heritage together for AW17