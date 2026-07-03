Good Wood

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Latest Stories

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Sneakers

It’s Always Time for Air Jordans with this New Clock

GoodWood's latest clock tells time with Air Jordans:

Pete Forester4079 days ago
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Sneakers

House Your Holy Grails in These Custom Wooden Sneaker Boxes

Wooden sneaker boxes designed by Good Wood NYC are now available.

John Q Marcelo4283 days ago
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Style

J&P Co. Collaborates With Good Wood For Exclusive Bracelet And Pin Set

Rock these on your wrist or pin them on your jacket.

Teofilo Killip5200 days ago
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Style

Meet Malice At His New York City Book Signing Tonight And Get A Good Wood Limited Edition Book Cover & Bookmark

The wooden accessories brand adds something a little special to the Clipse artist's first book.

Teofilo Killip5328 days ago
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Style

Wu-Tang x Good Wood Carve Up Some Wooden Pendants and Bracelets

The iconic W takes its place in these new wooden pieces.

Teofilo Killip5344 days ago
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Music

Complex Giveaway: Win a Limited Edition Box Set From Pusha T and Good Wood

To celebrate the release of <em>Fear Of God II</em>, we've got some rare prizes to give away.

Jacob Moore5365 days ago
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Style

Good Wood x All Things Fresh Present Drake With A Special Box Set

Some fine gifts for the birthday boy.

Teofilo Killip5378 days ago
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Style

Video: Pusha-T Talks About The Play Cloths x Good Wood NYC Collaboration

Check out this interview with Pusha on Karmaloop TV.

soo-young5435 days ago
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Style

The 25 Coolest Custom Good Wood NYC Pieces

A look at some of Good Wood's coolest creations designed by people like you.

Djordje Gasic5464 days ago
Style

Good Wood 4th of July Pieces

Show a little patriotism with these wood items.

Teofilo Killip5501 days ago

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