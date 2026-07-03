Latest Stories
It’s Always Time for Air Jordans with this New Clock
GoodWood's latest clock tells time with Air Jordans:
House Your Holy Grails in These Custom Wooden Sneaker Boxes
Wooden sneaker boxes designed by Good Wood NYC are now available.
Custom Good Wood Boxes for UBIQ x New Balance 1600 "The Benjamin"
Get it custom.
Karmaloop Plus And Good Wood Make Gold-Medal Inspired Necklaces and More For The Olympic Capsule Collection
No need to be on the podium to rock these items.
J&P Co. Collaborates With Good Wood For Exclusive Bracelet And Pin Set
Rock these on your wrist or pin them on your jacket.
Meet Malice At His New York City Book Signing Tonight And Get A Good Wood Limited Edition Book Cover & Bookmark
The wooden accessories brand adds something a little special to the Clipse artist's first book.
Wu-Tang x Good Wood Carve Up Some Wooden Pendants and Bracelets
The iconic W takes its place in these new wooden pieces.
Complex Giveaway: Win a Limited Edition Box Set From Pusha T and Good Wood
To celebrate the release of <em>Fear Of God II</em>, we've got some rare prizes to give away.
Good Wood x All Things Fresh Present Drake With A Special Box Set
Some fine gifts for the birthday boy.
Video: Pusha-T Talks About The Play Cloths x Good Wood NYC Collaboration
Check out this interview with Pusha on Karmaloop TV.
The 25 Coolest Custom Good Wood NYC Pieces
A look at some of Good Wood's coolest creations designed by people like you.
Good Wood 4th of July Pieces
Show a little patriotism with these wood items.