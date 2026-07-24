“I’m not a businessman. I’m a business, man"— these are the richest rappers alive today who are businesses, man.Seb Young
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Hov responded to Drake's 'Iceman' subs in his Roots Picnic freestyle, but I've been tracking this back-and-forth since 2009.Jordan Rose
From Jay-Z dissing Drake and Nicki Minaj at Roots Picnic to his subliminal shots at Mase back in the day, Hov has never been shy about sliding in a jab or two.Insanul Ahmed
Drake touches on matters of Kendrick, Cole, Rozay, and more on one of his three new albums.Trace William Cowen