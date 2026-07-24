Wealthiest Hip Hop Artists

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Music

Diddy Loses Top Forbes Spot to Jay Z After 7 Years On Top

For the first time since 2011, Jay Z has surpassed Diddy on Forbes' list of wealthiest rappers.

tara mahadevan3069 days ago

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