Sean Irving Portrait

Sean Irving

Joined August 2015 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

We're giving you a chance to meet Pusha T in Australia

Win a chance to meet Pusha T

Sean Irving3928 days ago

Complex AU's Top 25 Tracks of 2015

Complex AU staff break down their top 25 in 2015, the year liking Justin Bieber became totally acceptable.

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Listen to the premiere of Rat & Co's new track, 'Spring I'

Rat & Co premiere new track, 'Spring I'

Sean Irving3979 days ago

Tyler, The Creator Takes Shots at Australian Authorities on New Track

Tyler the creator puts Australian Visa law on blast in new song

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Watch The Premiere of LUCIANBLOMKAMP's new video, 'From Afar'

LUCIANBLOMKAMP unveils new video for 'From Afar'

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Listen to Wave Racer's New Track 'World Record', Featuring Lido

Wave Racer teams up with Lido for 'World Record'

Sean Irving4006 days ago

7 Films You Can't Miss At The Sydney Underground Film Festival

Don't miss these key flicks at the Sydney Underground Film Festival

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