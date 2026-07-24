Vontaze Burfict

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Shawne Merriman attends the 34th Annual Cedars Sinai Sports Spectacular celebration
Sports

Shawne Merriman Wants Vontaze Burfict to Join His MMA League

"He's going to have a lot of time on his hands and he needs to put it to good use."

Xavier Hamilton2484 days ago
Outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict
Sports

Raiders' Vontaze Burfict Suspended Without Pay for Rest of Season After Dirty Hit Against Colts (UPDATE)

Players, analysts, and football lovers are calling for the NFL to remove Burfict from the league.

Xavier Hamilton2491 days ago
Vontaze Burfict
Sports

Vontaze Burfict Allegedly Threatens Steelers WR With 'You're Next'

After a possibly illegal hit on Antonio Brown, Ben Roethlisberger claims Vontaze Burfict threatened another Steelers wideout. Video appears to confirm it.

countcenci2839 days ago

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