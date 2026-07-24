Latest Stories
Europe Wants Driverless Cars to Be Less Driverless
European laws call for autonomous vehicles to still have human controls.
Does This Dramatic Car Ad Make You Want to Buy This 1993 Volvo Station Wagon? (Video)
A Swedish art director named Castor just created a ridiculous commercial for his 1993 Volvo station wagon.
Volvo's Inflatable Car Seat Is Safer Than It Sounds
Volvo unveiled an inflatable car seat for travel that inflates in 40 seconds.
LEAKED: The Volvo Concept Estate Is the Shooting Brake You're Lusting For
It's beautiful.
Volvo Teased Very Little of its Concept Estate
Please be a shooting-brake.
Stutterheim and Volvo Create a Stylish Jacket For Your Whip
Scandinavians connect.
Volvo Plans to Put 100 Self-Driving Cars on Swedish Roads by 2017
The future is almost here. And it's Swedish.
Volvo Announces A Polestar Sedan and Wagon That Are Coming to the USA
350 hp Volvos are coming our way.
Volvo Figured Out a Way To Make Body Panels Work as Batteries
Yes, supercapacitors are way cooler than batteries.
Volvo Might Make the Concept Coupe After All
We quipped that Volvo had no balls. Looks like Volvo might have one (or even two) after all.
Irv Gordon Just Put the 3,000,000th Mile on His Volvo P1800
He must really, really love that car.
This Hamster Driving a 17-Ton Truck Demonstrates Something About Volvo's Steering (Video)
His name is Charlie, and he is quite literally a hamster steering a truck.
Gallery: Volvo Calls this Concept Coupe "The New P1800"
Inspired by Volvo's sexiest car.
The First Volvo 1800P Has Been Stolen By A Mega-Douche
To our Swedish fans: be on the lookout.
Volvo's New Safety Features are a Step Away From Self Driving Cars
It only drives itself sometimes, but it absolutely refuses to crash.
Volvo Let a Group of Renowned Artists Go to Town on These XC60s
The Swedish automaker is getting some culture.
Why the Volvo S60 Is the Perfect Car for Your Summer Weekend Road Trip
This is the new vehicle you need to know about.