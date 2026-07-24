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Latest Stories
Life
University of Arizona Predicting Freshman Dropouts Using Student ID Card Data
Researchers at the university are experimenting with data collection to analyze social behavior and trends.
Eric Skelton3057 days ago
Sports
Shareef O’Neal Says He Received Threats After De-Committing From Arizona
In a since-deleted tweet, O'Neal says his decision to attend UCLA next fall has earned him threats.
Omar Burgess3067 days ago
Sports
Shaquille O'Neal's Son Will No Longer Play for Arizona After School Scandal
Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef, is backing out of his commitment to University of Arizona after school's head coach is arrested.
Victoria L. Johnson3073 days ago
Sports
When's the Last Time You Saw a Referee Throw a Cheerleader Out of a Game for Heckling?
Who knew referees could even do that?
Chris Yuscavage3082 days ago