University Of Arizona

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Latest Stories

university arizona logo seat getty
Life

University of Arizona Predicting Freshman Dropouts Using Student ID Card Data

Researchers at the university are experimenting with data collection to analyze social behavior and trends.

Eric Skelton3057 days ago
Shaquille and Shareef O'Neal (R) at the Jordan Brand Future of Flight Showcase.
Sports

Shareef O’Neal Says He Received Threats After De-Committing From Arizona

In a since-deleted tweet, O'Neal says his decision to attend UCLA next fall has earned him threats.

Omar Burgess3067 days ago
shaquille oneal shareef oneal
Sports

Shaquille O'Neal's Son Will No Longer Play for Arizona After School Scandal

Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef, is backing out of his commitment to University of Arizona after school's head coach is arrested.

Victoria L. Johnson3073 days ago

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