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Latest Stories
Sports
One of the Chelsea Fans Caught on Film in Paris Has Been Photographed with UKIP's Nigel Farage
Chelsea season ticket holder Josh Parsons was photographed sharing a drink with Nigel Farage.
Corey Pellatt4174 days ago
Pop Culture
Ricky Gervais Takes A Swipe at UKIP Calypso
Giving us all an excuse to watch Equality Street again.
James Tennent4293 days ago