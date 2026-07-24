Ugly-Christmas-Sweaters

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2 Chainz Made $2 Million Off of the "Dabbin Santa" Christmas Sweaters

The ugly Christmas sweater trend really paid off.

Erica Euse3863 days ago
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Mike WiLL Made It's Label Dropped a "Free Gucci" Ugly Christmas Sweater You Need

You never really needed an ugly Christmas sweater, until now.

Alexis Castro3878 days ago
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The NFL's Ugly Holiday Sweaters Are Just as Hideous as You'd Imagine

The league releases its own take on the seasonal favorite.

Erica Euse3889 days ago
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Sneakers

These Nike Roshes Will Match Your Ugly Holiday Sweater

The Nike Roshe Run got a holiday sweater-inspired pack.

Marco Negrete3924 days ago
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BUT WHY: NBA Is Now Making Ugly Christmas Dresses

The NBA may have released its worst product yet.

Cameron Wolf4026 days ago
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Maury Wore the Best Ugly Christmas Sweater This Year

Maury crushes the ugly Christmas sweater with a "You Are Not the Father" version.

Cameron Wolf4224 days ago
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These Ugly NFL Christmas Sweaters Are Actually Not That Hideous

Ugly Christmas sweaters get an NFL spin with personalized knits for Peyton Manning, Johnny Manziel, J.J. Watt, and other NFL players.

Cameron Wolf4243 days ago
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If a Plain Old Sweater Doesn't Cut It, Now You Can Rock an Ugly Christmas Suit

Shinesty is releasing a line of suits inspired by vintage Christmas sweaters.

jayemkayem4255 days ago

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