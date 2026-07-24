Latest Stories
Remains of MMA Fighter David Koenig Discovered in Missouri Two Years After He Went Missing
Police have identified human remains discovered in the woods of Missouri as those of an amateur MMA fighter who went missing nearly two years ago.
Ex-UCF RB Otis Anderson Jr. Allegedly Killed by Father in Dispute Over Dog Bite
Otis Lee Anderson Sr. is being charged with killing his son and former UCF RB Otis Anderson Jr. after he was allegedly bit by his son's girlfriend's dog.
XXXTentacion Associate Tankhead666 Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Former UCF Football Player
Tankhead666 is a part of XXXTentacion's Members Only musical collective.
Here Are UCF's Tacko Fall's Official NBA Combine Measurements
Fall's standing reach his higher than the height of an NBA regulation rim at 10'2 1/2.
Shaquem Griffin Runs Fastest Linebacker 40-Yard Dash in 15 Years at NFL Combine
UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin continues to inspire at the NFL Combine.
UCF Knights Conclude Perfect Season With Win Against Auburn for Peach Bowl Victory
UCF finishes their 2017 campaign with a perfect record.
How Marcus Jordan Wore a Pair of Air Jordans and Cost UCF Its $3M adidas Deal
Michael Jordan’s son explains the real story of why he wouldn’t wear Three Stripes.