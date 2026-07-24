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The fast-food giant kicked off the day by inviting regular Twitter users and other companies to participate in the roast. Check out some of the replies here.Joshua Espinoza
Jake quote-tweeted a nearly two-year-old post in which Gigi defended her then-boyfriend Zayn against the YouTube star, whom she called "irrelevant" and "ugly."Joshua Espinoza
Music
Nicki Minaj Rips Into Joy Reid and Meghan McCain Over Vaccine Remarks Criticism, Calls Joy 'Lying Homophobic C**n'
After announcing she had COVID-19 and claiming her cousin’s friend found his testicles swollen following his vaccine, Nicki Minaj is firing back at pundits.Brenton Blanchet
Soulja Boy and Bow Wow continue to take shots at one another ahead of their forthcoming 'Verzuz' battle. This weekend, the two MCs traded barbs on Twitter.Brad Callas