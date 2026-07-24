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Cardi B performing on stage, wearing a striking red outfit with layered textures and bold makeup, with blonde and dark hair.
Music

Cardi B Shuts Down Rumor She’s Selling Her Birkin Bags on Poshmark: ‘I'm Soo Confused'

A user on X alleged the rapper is selling off her luxury bags after falsely claiming her recent tour "made no profits."

Alex Ocho60 days ago
Split image. Left: Lizzo in a fluffy outfit with floral background. Right: Nicki Minaj in a blue dress with a dark backdrop.
Music

Lizzo Addresses Nicki Minaj Dissing Her After the Grammys: ‘Just Have To Keep It Pushing'

Last December, Lizzo said she wasn't surprised by Minaj's embrace of MAGA. Months later, Minaj mocked Lizzo's body, album sales, and ongoing lawsuit.

Alex Ocho72 days ago
(L-R) BIA, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs.
Music

BIA Drags Stefon Diggs Into Cardi B Beef: 'Name Someone With More Bms Than Receiving Yards'

After Cardi B performed the diss track "Pretty & Petty" at her tour kick-off, BIA responded with a pointed reference to Stefon Diggs.

Alex Ocho163 days ago
Kayla Nicole Struts on Red Carpet Amid Social Media Controversy Discovered by Taylor Swift Fans
Pop Culture

Kayla Nicole Struts on Red Carpet Amid Social Media Controversy Discovered by Swifties

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend joined other celebrities on the Ebony 100 red carpet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo258 days ago
Kayla Nicole Deletes Twitter Following Taylor Swift Shade on Halloween
Pop Culture

Kayla Nicole Deletes Twitter Following Taylor Swift Shade on Halloween

After dressing up as Toni Braxton and singing "He Wasn't Man Enough" on Halloween, Taylor Swift's fanbase went to work on digging up all the dirt.

Bernadette Giacomazzo260 days ago
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Left: Keyshia Ka’Oir in a red top. Right: Nicki Minaj with curly hair holding a microphone.
Music

Keyshia Ka’Oir Appears to Respond to Nicki Minaj's Rant: ‘Embarrassing’

Some believe the post from Gucci Mane's wife was a response to Minaj's rant about her.

Alex Ocho276 days ago
Two women are pictured side by side. The left woman has long reddish-brown hair, sunglasses, and a fur-trimmed jacket. The right woman has long black hair and a strapless gown.
Music

Bia Addresses Cardi B's "Pretty & Petty" Diss, Says a Response Is 'Beneath' Her

The rapper claims her issues with Cardi began when she allegedly copied her artistic ideas.

Alex Ocho290 days ago
Nicki Minaj performing on stage in a sparkling silver outfit, holding a microphone.
Music

Nicki Minaj Says Her Documentary Will Expose Music Industry’s ‘Dark’ Side, Tags Elon Musk

Nicki announced a six-part docuseries in 2020, but it never materialized.

Alex Ocho296 days ago
Cardi B in a sparkly jersey and Nicki Minaj in a pink outfit, both performing on stage.
Music

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Beef Explosively Reignited: Every Vicious Insult They’ve Said to Each Other

Here are all the posts the two rappers wrote to each other as they reignited their feud in nuclear fashion.

Alex Ocho297 days ago
Nicki Minaj performing with pink hair and green outfit; Cardi B posing in a black dress with curly hair.
Music

Nicki Minaj Calls for Boycott Over ‘Disgusting Remarks About Children’ Amid Wild Cardi B Exchange

Minaj is supposedly giving companies a tight deadline to cooperate with her demands.

Alex Ocho297 days ago
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Nicki Minaj in a striped outfit with floral accents and Cardi B in a beret and sunglasses, both with bold jewelry.
Music

Nicki Minaj Says Cardi B ‘Is Pregnant With Another Monkey’ in New Round of Shocking Messages

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's online feud is continuing for a third straight day.

Alex Ocho297 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Nicki Minaj, Designer Jeremy Scott, and Cardi B attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Music

Nicki Minaj Blasts Cardi B With Fertility Rant, Cardi Points Out Today Is Nicki’s Son’s Birthday

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are back at each other's throats.

Alex Ocho298 days ago
JT, Cardi B, and Hennessy Carolina are shown in a collage. JT wears a black outfit, Cardi B a strapless dress, and Hennessy a lace top.
Music

JT Drags ‘Begging-Ass B*tch’ Cardi B and ‘Ran Through’ Sister Hennessy in Explosive Livestream Rant

The 'City Cinderella' rapper accused Cardi B of faking the sales of her new album and said Bardi's sister Hennessy is "jobless."

Alex Ocho298 days ago
Left: JT with long red hair and a nose ring. Right: Cardi B with long orange hair, smiling.
Music

JT Slams Cardi B’s ‘Am I the Drama?’ Digital Sales: ‘It’s the Price of a Hot Dog We Don’t Care’

Cardi B's longstanding feud with JT was reignited after she dissed her on a new song, 'Magnet.'

Alex Ocho304 days ago
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Music

JT Reacts to Cardi B Alleging Lil Uzi Vert Forced Abortions, Threatens to 'Tell Roc Nation' on Her

JT broke her silence after Cardi B dissed her on her new album "Am I the Drama?"

Alex Ocho305 days ago
Carid B and JT
Music

JT Slams 'Fraud' Cardi B, Shares Video of Man Accusing Stefon Diggs of Sexual Assault

Cardi dissed JT on her new album 'Am I the Drama?'

Alex Ocho305 days ago
Zach Bryan playing guitar on stage.
Pop Culture

Zach Bryan Climbs Barbed Wire Fence and Tries to Fight Gavin Adcock in Wild Video

Bryan and Adcock's beef stems back a couple months over a young fan who was upset he didn't get a photo.

Brad Appleton314 days ago

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