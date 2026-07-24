Featured
One of the most influential and pioneering groups in UK music is back and the world is far more exciting for it.Sam Moore
Tricky's new protégé talks with Complex UK about her colourful journey thus far.Milly McMahon
One of the most powerful voices in rap news belongs to someone you'll never see. We tracked down the anonymous man behind Kurrco to see how he runs his operation.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
A weekend at splash! showed the global strength of hip-hop, bringing together the next gen of German rap talent, standout UK performances, and influential voices from American rap—with Sprite creating one of the event’s most memorable cultural spaces.Jack Lynch