Trip-Hop

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PinkPantheress (credit: Parlophone Records)
Music

PinkPantheress Samples Iconic House Cut For "I Must Apologise"

PinkPantheress’ debut project, ‘To Hell With It’, is scheduled for an October 15 release. “I’m super excited to share this project with you all as my...

Niall Smith1751 days ago
Two Another (credit: Jack Bridgland)
Music

Premiere: Australian Duo Two Another Summon The Spirit Of '90s Trip-Hop On "Another Night"

A little moodier than past outings, could this be a sign of a change in direction for the pair?

James Keith2383 days ago
Jabru & Joshua Idehen "Egress"
Music

Premiere: Jabru Shares Late Night Visuals For Trippy Joshua Idehen Collab "Egress"

Just one of many highlights on the 12-track collection.

James Keith2671 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen To Elliott Power's "Sword Souls" From His Upcoming Album On Mo' Wax

From the label that brought you DJ Shadow and UNKLE, here's Elliott Power.

James Keith3884 days ago
Music

Listen to Tricky's "Sun Down" f/ Tirzah

Tricky teams up with Tirzah for third track from new album, 'Adrian Thaws'.

James Keith4350 days ago
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