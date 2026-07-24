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The suit is in response to Tekashi 6ix9ine skipping out on a Washington, D.C. show in 2018.Shawn Setaro
Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack was smiling and unapologetic as he was handed a 17-year prison sentence in the Tekashi 6ix9ine-related Nine Trey case.Shawn Setaro
Fuguan "Fubanger" Lovick was operating "in service of a destructive, violent, and anti-social gang," the judge said.Shawn Setaro
The judge wanted to make sure that Tekashi 6ix9ine's sentence would "reflect the seriousness of his crimes."Shawn Setaro