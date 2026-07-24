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69 Powerhouse Nunez
Music

Government Recommends 6ix9ine's Kidnapper Get 30 Years to Life in Prison

The feds want Anthony "Harv" Ellison, convicted of kidnapping Tekashi 6ix9ine, to spend at least 30 years behind bars.

Shawn Setaro2151 days ago
69 at quad
Music

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Kidnapper Denied Early Release From Prison Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Anthony "Harv" Ellison would "would pose a grave threat of harm to the community" if released, a judge said.

Shawn Setaro2280 days ago
Tekashi Irving Plaza
Music

'Right-Hand Man' of 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Denied Early Release Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Faheem "Crippy" Walter's injuries from an October 2018 shooting weren't enough to get him out of prison.

Shawn Setaro2287 days ago
Club Freq NY
Music

Alleged Kooda B Celebration Video May Land Him in Trouble in Latest Twist in 6ix9ine Case

Kooda B was released on bond until he’s sentenced in the Tekashi 6ix9ine case. But the judge doesn’t like how he seems to have been spending his time.

Shawn Setaro2305 days ago
Infamous trailer
Music

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Future Examined in Final Episode of 'Infamous'

Will Tekashi 6ix9ine still make music once he's out of prison this summer? Will anyone still care?

Shawn Setaro2321 days ago
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Infamous trailer
Music

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Crime Spree Examined in Latest Episode of 'Infamous'

In episode five of the series, a beef with J. Prince leads Tekashi 6ix9ine to a daring daytime robbery.

Shawn Setaro2342 days ago
Infamous trailer
Music

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Beefs Come to Life in the Latest Episode of 'Infamous' Podcast

Tekashi 6ix9ine's beefed with nearly everyone in the rap game. But what began as funny IG videos quickly turned violent.

Shawn Setaro2349 days ago
Infamous trailer
Music

Listen to the Second Episode of 'Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story'

Episode 2 of the Angie Martinez-narrated series gets into the pre-fame legal case that nearly ended his career before it started.

Shawn Setaro2363 days ago
Treyway and 6ix9ine
Music

Kifano 'Shotti' Jordan on 6ix9ine: 'Maybe My Love for Him Blinded Me'

6ix9ine's former manage Kifano 'Shotti' Jordan was sentenced to 15 years in prison last year, but he doesn't appear to be holding any grudges.

Joe Price2364 days ago
Infamous trailer
Music

Listen to the First Episode of 'Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story'

The podcast is a Spotify Original in partnership with Complex.

Shawn Setaro2371 days ago
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Infamous trailer
Music

Check Out the Trailer for the New 6ix9ine Podcast by Complex and Spotify

'Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story' debuts exclusively on Spotify on Jan. 28.

Shawn Setaro2375 days ago
6ix9ine
Music

6ix9ine's Girlfriend Shares New Photo of the Rapper and a Message of Support

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama, Sara Molina, wasn't too thrilled about the post.

Joshua Espinoza2377 days ago
Tr3way, 6ix9ine
Music

6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Shares Update From Prison: 'Pray 4 My Enemies'

The 37-year-old was sentenced to 15 years behind bars in September.

Xavier Hamilton2383 days ago
Tekashi MIA arik
Music

6ix9ine's Kidnapper Denied New Trial

The judge also denied legal motions from another co-defendant in the Tekashi 6ix9ine case, Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack.

Shawn Setaro2388 days ago

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