Lit City Trax

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Music

Premiere: Hear DJ TiGa's Jersey Club Remix Of "U.O.E.N.O." Featuring DJ Fade

Kick your week off with a Jersey banger.

James Keith3734 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Saga Shares "Grains," Taken From His New "Flight Risk" EP

You know Lit City Trax from their eclectic roster of artists, from Portugal's DJ Marfox to South Africa's DJ Spoko and New Jersey's UNiiQU3. Helmed by J-CUSH, Lit City continually puts out the music of the future, and here they are doing it again with a forthcoming release from London-based, grime-influenced producer Saga, who released his debut EP on Visionist's Lost Codes label last year.

Cedar Pasori4308 days ago
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Music

Lit City Trax Makes History at Westway for RBMA NYC 2014

We've harped on Red Bull Music Academy's dedication to once-in-a-lifetime musical experiences all month, but without hyperbolizing, Lit City Trax took

Cedar Pasori4436 days ago
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Music

Uniiqu3 Drops New Mixtape, "The New Klassiks"

If Baltimore created the foundation of club music, and Philadelphia is where the sound met with the hipster revolution, then Jersey is where club musi

marcuskdowling4489 days ago
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Music

Download J-Cush's Guest Mix for The FADER

While Lit City is more known for the footwork and juke side of electronic music, founder J-Cush goes in a different zone for this mix, bringing in all kinds of sounds from today and yesterday/year. Cats like DJ Deeon, Visionist, Geeneus, Jammer, and even some classic Jammin (aka DJ Zinc) from the early Bingo Beats days. Lit City will be representing in Brooklyn on Saturday, August 3, and this mix is done to promote the night. So deep.

khrisd4738 days ago

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