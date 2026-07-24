Traxman

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You know how we do every Sunday. That weekly mix recap steeze. Some beauts this week, trust we. Bit of the past, a grip of the present, and a gaggle of the future. Hitting you from every angle. Keep it locked.
khrisd
Has anyone else noticed that a number of DJs and producers in the dance music realm have come down with some kind of illness or injury during the firs
khrisd
We're back at it with this week's best remixes. We've got a wide range of sounds, with some big artists: TNGHT, Zed Bias, Bassnectar, Traxman, Skream, Friction, and plenty of others. The remix game is live and in full effect this year.
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Music

Lil Chad Hit the Decks During Last Night's DJ Rashad Memorial

In Munster, Indiana last night, the TEKLIFE fam held a special DJ Rashad Memorial show. With "let's take TEKLIFE to the next life" as it's calling, it

khrisd4354 days ago
traxman fear my world
Music

Traxman ft. DJ Earl & DJ Tre - "Fear My World"

Slick tune right here. The legendary Traxman linking up with DJ Earl and DJ Tre on "Fear My World," which seems to be forthcoming on Dance Mania, is a

khrisd4438 days ago
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Music

Stream the TEKLIFE DJ Rashad Tribute Party in Chicago

If you couldn't make it to the TEKLIFE DJ Rashad Tribute Party that's going down tonight in Chicago, don't fret; DJ Clent let us know that they will be livestreaming this special event. Enjoy the best in footwork from Traxman, DJ Spinn, Clent, Gant-Man, DJ Earl, and the crew. Up above is the DJ Booth cam; down below is the "Party" cam. RIP Rashad!

khrisd4454 days ago
da mind of traxman vol 2
Music

Planet Mu to Release Traxman's "Da Mind Of Traxman Vol. 2" in May

If you're a footwork fan like I am, Traxman's 2012 Planet Mu LP Da Mind Of Traxman stayed on rotation for a while. To be honest, a lot of that stuff d

khrisd4491 days ago
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Music

Download Traxman's "Tek Living 2014" Mix

Swear we just got a mix of lost jams from Traxman last week, and now he's back with a new half hour of footwork loveliness, "Tek Living." This mix isn't full of his own material, though; if you've been fucking with cats like DJ Rashad, you know at least some of these tracks. This is Traxman putting on for his squad in a dope way. Lots of fun, lots of Chitown footwork amazingness. We've been on a TEKLIFE kick for a bit, and we're fine with that. Turn up.

khrisd4585 days ago
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Music

Download Traxman's LOST FOOTWORK MIXX

Traxman was possibly one of the artists I listened to most in 2013. Be it his FADER mix, selections from his TEKLIFE Vol. 3 album, or a collection of

khrisd4591 days ago
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Music

Traxman Robbed, Shot in Chicago

On May 22, we showed you guys how Traxman could whip up a beat in 10 minutes. Word from Planet Mu is that on May 28, Traxman was robbed and shot in the leg while on his way to a store in Chicago. He reportedly had $250 cash on him, which was stolen along with his passport. He is currently recovering, and a fundraiser has been set up to raise $500 to replace the money and passport which he is out of. You can contribute via Indiegogo.

khrisd4801 days ago
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Music

Watch Traxman Make a Beat in 10 Minutes

In the last "Beat This" segment of DontWatchThatTv's I'm Tryna Tell Ya series, you got to see DJ Clent make a beat in under six minutes. For this edition, the legendary Traxman shows you how he gets busy in 10 minutes. In his lab, you get to see him find the right sample, chop up the tools he'll use in the beat, then make some magic right there. The best part is, he went in after the beat was done, and did a running commentary to his work. Inside the producer's studio!

khrisd4812 days ago

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