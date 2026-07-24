Latest Stories
Manny Pacquiao Beats Timothy Bradley in What He Claims Was His Last Fight
By unanimous decision.
Manny Pacquiao Wears Nike Boots to Best Timothy Bradley in Possible Final Fight
Pac Man bests Bradley in Nikes.
Tim Bradley Cares More About Being a Role Model Than Getting Attention Like Adrien Broner
Tim Bradley said he doesn't mind that he gets less attention than Adrien Broner. "Y’all handle y’all business your way, I’ll handle my business my way.”
Timothy Bradley Actually Lost via Voodoo Hex by Manny Pacquiao's Mother Last Night (GIF)
Manny Pacquiao's mother was crazy enough to have people thinking she had some connection with the outcome of this match.
Manny Pacquiao Defeats Timothy Bradley by Unanimous Decision
Tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Timothy Bradley took on Manny Pacquiao for a second time. Here are the results.
Timothy Bradley Was Depressed After Beating Manny Pacquiao
Timothy Bradley didn't do much celebrating when he beat Manny Pacquiao in their first meeting.
Timothy Bradley and Manny Pacquiao Will Have Their Rematch in April
It's about time.
Timothy Bradley Beats Juan Manuel Marquez in Split Decision
Yet another questionable decision by the judges.
Roger Mayweather Believes Floyd Mayweather Would Go Down As a Scared Champion If He Doesn't Fight Manny Pacquiao
Do you agree?
The WBO Determines That Manny Pacquiao Beat Timothy Bradley
Obviously.
Twitter Reacts to Manny Pacquiao's Shocking Loss to Timothy Bradley
Check out what fans and celebs had to say about the stunning decision.
An Irish Betting Site Offers Refunds to Anyone Who Picked Manny Pacquiao to Beat Timothy Bradley
Even bookies thought Pacquiao's loss wasn't fair.
Floyd Mayweather's Father Thinks Manny Pacquiao Beat Timothy Bradley On Saturday Night
He's not alone.
Timothy Bradley Reportedly Defeated Manny Pacquiao With a Broken Left Foot and Sprained Right Foot
Still doesn't make up for the bad decision, right?
Gallery: Manny Pacquiao's Most Brutal Hits
This is what happens when Pacman's fists meet your face.