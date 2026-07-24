Timothy Bradley

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Sports

Tim Bradley Cares More About Being a Role Model Than Getting Attention Like Adrien Broner

Tim Bradley said he doesn't mind that he gets less attention than Adrien Broner. "Y’all handle y’all business your way, I’ll handle my business my way.”

Aaron C. Mansfield3761 days ago
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Sports

Timothy Bradley Actually Lost via Voodoo Hex by Manny Pacquiao's Mother Last Night (GIF)

Manny Pacquiao's mother was crazy enough to have people thinking she had some connection with the outcome of this match.

BJosephs4486 days ago
Sports

Manny Pacquiao Defeats Timothy Bradley by Unanimous Decision

Tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Timothy Bradley took on Manny Pacquiao for a second time. Here are the results.

Jose Martinez4487 days ago
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Sports

Timothy Bradley Was Depressed After Beating Manny Pacquiao

Timothy Bradley didn't do much celebrating when he beat Manny Pacquiao in their first meeting.

BJosephs4487 days ago
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Sports

Timothy Bradley Beats Juan Manuel Marquez in Split Decision

Yet another questionable decision by the judges.

BJosephs4669 days ago
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Sports

Twitter Reacts to Manny Pacquiao's Shocking Loss to Timothy Bradley

Check out what fans and celebs had to say about the stunning decision.

Ralph Warner5157 days ago
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Sports

Gallery: Manny Pacquiao's Most Brutal Hits

This is what happens when Pacman's fists meet your face.

Elias Ahmed5160 days ago

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