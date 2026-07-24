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Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, and How Hollywood Keeps Giving Asian Roles to White Actors
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Watch the First Trailer for Wes Anderson’s Star-Stacked ‘Asteroid City’
The director has once again assembled a stacked ensemble cast with confirmed stars including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, and more.
Watch the New Teaser Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Stop-Motion ‘Pinocchio’
The beloved director's long-awaited take on the classic tale is set to hit Netflix this December and features the voices of Ewan McGregor and Gregory Mann.
Watch Idris Elba Play a Djinn in New Trailer for George Miller's ‘Three Thousand Years Of Longing’
The latest film from the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' director is based on a story by A.S. Byatt titled “The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye" and stars Tilda Swinton.
Kim Jones’ ‘The Fendi Set’ Book Is ‘Love Letter’ to Influential Bloomsbury Group
The new hardcover book features a preface written by Oscar winner Tilda Swinton, as well as photos of Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, among others.
Marvel Head Says Being Called Out for Tilda Swinton's Problematic 'Doctor Strange' Casting Was a 'Wake-Up Call'
When 'Doctor Strange' arrived in 2016, observers pointed out that Tilda Swinton’s casting as the Ancient One was another example of Hollywood whitewashing.
‘The Dead Don’t Die’ Trailer: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny Lead Zombie Comedy f/ RZA and Selena Gomez
Recently it was announced that RZA and Iggy Pop had joined the latest film from cult director and writer Jim Jarmusch.
RZA and Iggy Pop Join Zombie Comedy f/ Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, and Many More
Cult film director and writer Jim Jarmusch has a new film on the way, and it has a very impressive cast.
Margaret Cho Says She Had a 'Long Fight' With Tilda Swinton About 'Doctor Strange' Role
Margaret Cho says she and Tilda Swinton got into a 'long fight' about the 'Doctor Strange' controversy. Swinton's team, however, has a different story.
New 'Doctor Strange' Trailer Shows Mind-Blowing Visuals and Character Backstory
The second official trailer for Doctor Strange, which debuted at Comic-Con on Saturday, shows more sky-bending visuals and character backstory.
George Takei Isn't Buying Marvel's Excuses for Whitewashing 'Doctor Strange'
Takei is taking a stand against what he calls the "systematic erasure" of Asian actors and actresses in Hollywood.
Marvel: We're Not Yellowfacing 'Doctor Strange,' We're Just Whitewashing It
The controversy surrounding the Ancient One continues.
'Doctor Strange' Writer Says China Is the Reason Ancient One Is White
According to 'Doctor Strange' co-writer C. Robert Cargill, the issue is more complicated than meets the eye.
Max Landis Defends Scarlett Johansson Casting in 'Ghost in the Shell' Amidst Whitewashing Controversy
Max Landis defends Scarlett Johansson casting in 'Ghost in the Shell.'
Mads Mikkelsen Is a Mysterious 'Doctor Strange' Villain With Dope Eye Makeup
New photos from the set of Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' give us a sneak peak at Mads Mikkelsen's mysterious villain role
The Martian’s Benedict Wong to Play Sidekick Role in Marvel's Doctor Strange
The Matian's Benidict Wong cast in sidekick role for Marvel's upcoming Doctor Strange film
Holy Bonkers, Watch the First Trailer for the Coen Brothers' New Movie 'Hail, Caesar!'
Everything you'd want in a Coen brothers movie!
Tilda Swinton May Join Marvel's 'Doctor Strange'
She'd star along Benedict Cumberbatch.