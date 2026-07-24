Tilda Swinton

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asteroid city still from new trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Wes Anderson’s Star-Stacked ‘Asteroid City’

The director has once again assembled a stacked ensemble cast with confirmed stars including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, and more.

Trace William Cowen1215 days ago
A still from a new Netflix film is shown
Pop Culture

Watch the New Teaser Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Stop-Motion ‘Pinocchio’

The beloved director's long-awaited take on the classic tale is set to hit Netflix this December and features the voices of Ewan McGregor and Gregory Mann.

Trace William Cowen1460 days ago
Idris Elba is pictured in a still from a new film
Pop Culture

Watch Idris Elba Play a Djinn in New Trailer for George Miller's ‘Three Thousand Years Of Longing’

The latest film from the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' director is based on a story by A.S. Byatt titled “The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye" and stars Tilda Swinton.

Trace William Cowen1527 days ago
A book dedicated to Fendi history is pictured
Style

Kim Jones’ ‘The Fendi Set’ Book Is ‘Love Letter’ to Influential Bloomsbury Group

The new hardcover book features a preface written by Oscar winner Tilda Swinton, as well as photos of Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, among others.

Trace William Cowen1590 days ago
Doctor Strange
Pop Culture

Marvel Head Says Being Called Out for Tilda Swinton's Problematic 'Doctor Strange' Casting Was a 'Wake-Up Call'

When 'Doctor Strange' arrived in 2016, observers pointed out that Tilda Swinton’s casting as the Ancient One was another example of Hollywood whitewashing.

Joe Price1892 days ago
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Adam Driver, Bill Murray and Chloe Sevigny.
Pop Culture

‘The Dead Don’t Die’ Trailer: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny Lead Zombie Comedy f/ RZA and Selena Gomez

Recently it was announced that RZA and Iggy Pop had joined the latest film from cult director and writer Jim Jarmusch.

Joe Price2672 days ago
rza
Pop Culture

RZA and Iggy Pop Join Zombie Comedy f/ Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, and Many More

Cult film director and writer Jim Jarmusch has a new film on the way, and it has a very impressive cast.

Joe Price2676 days ago
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Pop Culture

Margaret Cho Says She Had a 'Long Fight' With Tilda Swinton About 'Doctor Strange' Role

Margaret Cho says she and Tilda Swinton got into a 'long fight' about the 'Doctor Strange' controversy. Swinton's team, however, has a different story.

Trace William Cowen3508 days ago
doctor strange trailer
Pop Culture

New 'Doctor Strange' Trailer Shows Mind-Blowing Visuals and Character Backstory

The second official trailer for Doctor Strange, which debuted at Comic-Con on Saturday, shows more sky-bending visuals and character backstory.

Ethan Jacobs3653 days ago
Pop Culture

George Takei Isn't Buying Marvel's Excuses for Whitewashing 'Doctor Strange'

Takei is taking a stand against what he calls the "systematic erasure" of Asian actors and actresses in Hollywood.

Trace William Cowen3734 days ago
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Pop Culture

Marvel: We're Not Yellowfacing 'Doctor Strange,' We're Just Whitewashing It

The controversy surrounding the Ancient One continues.

Trace William Cowen3742 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Doctor Strange' Writer Says China Is the Reason Ancient One Is White

According to 'Doctor Strange' co-writer C. Robert Cargill, the issue is more complicated than meets the eye.

Trace William Cowen3743 days ago
Pop Culture

Max Landis Defends Scarlett Johansson Casting in 'Ghost in the Shell' Amidst Whitewashing Controversy

Max Landis defends Scarlett Johansson casting in 'Ghost in the Shell.'

erich4chi3752 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mads Mikkelsen Is a Mysterious 'Doctor Strange' Villain With Dope Eye Makeup

New photos from the set of Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' give us a sneak peak at Mads Mikkelsen's mysterious villain role

Ethan Jacobs3765 days ago
Pop Culture

The Martian’s Benedict Wong to Play Sidekick Role in Marvel's Doctor Strange

The Matian's Benidict Wong cast in sidekick role for Marvel's upcoming Doctor Strange film

Jerry Gadiano3834 days ago
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Pop Culture

Holy Bonkers, Watch the First Trailer for the Coen Brothers' New Movie 'Hail, Caesar!'

Everything you'd want in a Coen brothers movie!

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3942 days ago
Pop Culture

Tilda Swinton May Join Marvel's 'Doctor Strange'

She'd star along Benedict Cumberbatch.

ianservantes4076 days ago

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