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'Ant-Man and the Wasp' is the perfect combination of everything that's dope (and everything that's not so dope) in the Marvel's Cinematic Universe. But Paul Rudd's perfect balance of charm and humor make it another entertaining entry into the MCU catalog.Khal
During our 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' set visit in September of 2017, director Peyton Reed gave some clues regarding when this film takes place. Does this give us insight regarding where Ant-Man was during 'Avengers: Infinity War'?Khal
The already-mysterious hacker is making its way into this summer's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.' Here's all the intel we could dig up on the Marvel villain known as Ghost, from comic book origins to how the big screen adaption became female.Khal
'Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over money she feels she lost due to the Marvel film dropping on Disney+. Here's a breakdown of her case.William Goodman