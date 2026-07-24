The Wasp

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Jeff Goldblum The Fly
Pop Culture

'Ant-Man and the Fly' Mashup Is the Actual Biggest Crossover Event in History

Ant-Man gets a new partner in the Funny or Die mashup. In the clip, the Marvel superhero is joined by Jeff Goldblum's the Fly instead of Evangeline Lilly's Wasp.

Victoria L. Johnson2911 days ago
Paul Rudd Ant man premiere
Pop Culture

'Ant-Man and The Wasp' Becomes Marvel's 20th No. 1 Opening With $76.5 Million Debut

'Ant-Man and The Wasp' brought in $76.5 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, beating out the original 'Ant-Man,' which debuted with $57 million in 2015.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2944 days ago
Evangeline Lilly ant Man
Pop Culture

Evangeline Lilly Wants Us to 'Put as Much Pressure as Possible' on Marvel for an All-Women MCU Movie

After suiting up as the Wasp in Marvel's latest film, Evangeline Lilly is fanning the flames of rumors that an all-women MCU/'Avengers' film could be in the cards.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2950 days ago
marvel
Pop Culture

Paul Rudd Says 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Has 'Mind-Blowing Stuff' That Ties Into 'Infinity War'

Paul Rudd stopped by 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' to talk about 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' but he may have given out too much information about the movie and its relation to 'Avengers 4.'

Victoria L. Johnson2952 days ago
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Avengers Cast
Pop Culture

First 'Avengers 4' Synopsis Hints at Reality-Bending and Sacrifices

The 'Avengers 4' synopsis is here.

Victoria L. Johnson2990 days ago
Evangeline Lilly
Pop Culture

Evangeline Lilly Says 'Misogynistic' Stunt Coordinator on 'Lost' Led Her to Get 'Open Wounds'

"I felt it was him saying, 'I’m going to put you in your place for standing up to me,'" the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' actress said.

Victoria L. Johnson2995 days ago
Ant Man and the Wasp
Pop Culture

New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Trailer Introduces Villain

Watch the latest trailer for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.'

Victoria L. Johnson3012 days ago
Hannah John Kamen Ant Man Wasp Villain
Pop Culture

Latest Villain for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Revealed

Straight off her streak of 'Tomb Raider' and Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One,' newcomer Hannah John-Kamen has joined Marvel's latest as the villain.

Marco Margaritoff3024 days ago
Sony
Pop Culture

Sony Totally Blew It by Turning Down Rights to Black Panther, Iron Man, and Thor

Sony turned down the movie rights for major comic book heroes like Iron Man, Thor, and Black Panther in 1998.

Victoria L. Johnson3087 days ago
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Evangeline Lilly in 'Ant Man and the Wasp'
Pop Culture

Watch the Action-Packed Trailer for Marvel's 'Ant-Man and The Wasp’

The sequel to Marvel's 'Ant-Man' hits theaters on July 6.

Khal3103 days ago

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