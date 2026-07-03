Protohype

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

The best place for new music? That'd have to be in the mix. DJs spend a lot of their time searching for the perfect beat... then placing it right alongside the other perfect beats in their repertoire. You know how it goes. This week's batch of the best mixes finds some of the world's best selectors providing their eternal quests in their desired genres in the best way they know how. All you have to do is follow their selection(s). Fair trade, right?
khrisd
Each week, there's a batch of remixes to hit the EDM world. It just happens. This week's best remixes come from the cream of the crop, from Hudson Mohawke to Julio Bashmore.
khrisd
We're a few days before some fat dude is supposed to descend down your chimney and leave you stuff. You know what that leaves us? Anxious. And what do we do when we get anxious? Break stuff!! Listen to music that'll help us get our mind off things. What better way to do that than rocking out to twenty (20) mixes. Yeah we've got more than a full day's worth of music for you, right here. DAD Claus, early.
khrisd
You already know how we do, but if you don't, take a walk through this week's best reworks. From the top of the pops to the bottom of the barrel, we have a grip of styles from a batch of stellar artists that are out here pushing the sound(s) ahead. But, yeah, you should already know.
khrisd

Latest Stories

501 Crystallize
Music

Stream 501's "Crystallize" EP

Whilst some of the artists on Never Say Die's roster are on a regular release cycle, the music of long-term resident 501 is often few and far between.

janinewright4236 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Excision's 2015 Tour Has Been Announced

Proving dubstep is definitely not dead is big dog Excision, who recently announced his 2015 tour dates. Not one to ever do anything quietly, the Rottu

janinewright4257 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download the "Buygore Allstars, Volume 2" Compilation

Well, isn't this a great surprise to help wind down the long weekend. Borgore and his Buygore Allstars, which feature Kennedy Jones, Protohype, Ookay,

khrisd4703 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Migos - "Hannah Montana (Borgore & Protohype Remix)"

Everyone is loving Migos right now, aren't they? "Hannah Montana" and Jay Z's "Tom Ford" contain molly hooks that have trap and dubstep producers read

khrisd4739 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen to Protohype's "Shell Shock" Mix

Last week, we gushed about how insane the new Shell Shock, Vol. 1 compilation on Firepower Records was. This week, we get to drop the exclusive, rowdy

khrisd4815 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Various Artists - "Shell Shock, Vol. 1"

Celebrating one year in the game is Datsik's Firepower Records, who recently released Shell Shock, Vol. 1, a compilation that not only proves that dubstep/bass music isn't dead, but that there's more life than ever within the genre. We're not sure if Datsik knew how much of an impact his imprint would have, but he sure knows how to celebrate the occasion.

khrisd4819 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App