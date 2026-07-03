Rat Boy

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2 Chainz
Music

2 Chainz Is the Latest to Troll ‘Rat’ 6ix9ine

Following 6ix9ine's Nine Trey Blood testimony in court last month, 2 Chainz has trolled the controversial rapper on Instagram.

Joe Price2479 days ago
jim jones
Music

Jim Jones Calls 6ix9ine a Rat Whose ‘History Is Erased’

Jim Jones isn't a big fan of 6ix9ine.

tara mahadevan2589 days ago
Music

Ibiza Rocks Add Lethal Bizzle, Dizzee Rascal, Ratboy And More To 2016 Line-Up

Other, slightly madder, additions to the line-up include the recently reformed All Saints.

James Keith3718 days ago

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