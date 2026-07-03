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Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2025
From indie-flecked R&B and dance-pop to shiny UK drill and underground rap, we were spoilt for choice this year.
Strandz Builds Towards Debut EP With New Single “Attention”
The ‘No Time’ EP is slated to drop on March 28.
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Strandz Recruits Lancey Foux For New Single “Feeling Alive”
The South Londoner returns with his trademark nostalgic sound.
Strandz Drops Effortlessly Stylish Video For New Single “J’adore”
Filmed between Paris and London, the new video follows Strandz and a pal on their missions to keep up with a woman whose tastes reach beyond expensive.
Strandz Calls On Digga D For “Us Against The World” Remix
With its allusions to Bonnie & Clyde, inspired use of a pitched-up Smokey Robinson sample, and punchy drum patterns, the original was a breath of fresh air.
23 UK Rappers To Watch In 2023
For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.
UK Rap Newcomer Strandz Gives Us Early-00s Feels On “Us Against The World”
Opening with a pitched-up sample of Smokey Robinson & The Miracles’ “Who’s Gonna Take The Blame”, the influence of 50 Cent and G-Unit looms large on this one.