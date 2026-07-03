Strandz

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Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay
Music

Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2025

From indie-flecked R&B and dance-pop to shiny UK drill and underground rap, we were spoilt for choice this year.

Joseph JP Patterson214 days ago
Person wearing a headband and patterned sweater rests their head on their hand, looking pensive
Music

Strandz Builds Towards Debut EP With New Single “Attention”

The ‘No Time’ EP is slated to drop on March 28.

James Keith850 days ago
Music

Strandz Recruits Lancey Foux For New Single “Feeling Alive”

The South Londoner returns with his trademark nostalgic sound.

James Keith987 days ago
strandz jadore strandz jadore strandz jadore
Music

Strandz Drops Effortlessly Stylish Video For New Single “J’adore”

Filmed between Paris and London, the new video follows Strandz and a pal on their missions to keep up with a woman whose tastes reach beyond expensive.

James Keith1189 days ago
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Strandz, Digga D
Music

Strandz Calls On Digga D For “Us Against The World” Remix

With its allusions to Bonnie &amp; Clyde, inspired use of a pitched-up Smokey Robinson sample, and punchy drum patterns, the original was a breath of fresh air.

James Keith1246 days ago
complex uk rappers to watch in 2023
Music

23 UK Rappers To Watch In 2023

For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.

Joseph JP Patterson1262 days ago
Strandz Us Against The World
Music

UK Rap Newcomer Strandz Gives Us Early-00s Feels On “Us Against The World”

Opening with a pitched-up sample of Smokey Robinson &amp; The Miracles’ “Who’s Gonna Take The Blame”, the influence of 50 Cent and G-Unit looms large on this one.

James Keith1331 days ago

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