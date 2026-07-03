From indie-flecked R&B and dance-pop to shiny UK drill and underground rap, we were spoilt for choice this year.Joseph JP Patterson
Featured
Skrapz, Strandz and Sturdy Off were in the house for the official launch of JD’s Christmas campaign launch event in London.James Keith
For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.Joseph JP Patterson
Pop Culture
A24's 'Zola' Movie: The Real Story Behind The Viral Twitter Thread's Journey to the Big Screen
A look inside A24's ‘Zola’ movie & how the hilarious Twitter thread about two strippers’ chaotic trip to Florida became one of the most anticipated films.Karla Rodriguez