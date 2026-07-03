Char Grant, Komali Scott-Jones, Afryea Henry-Frontaine and Sheryl Nwosu’s collective mission is simple yet profound: to erase racial inequality in the music industry and usher in equity and equality for Black artists, executives, and communities.Emmanuel Onapa
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Wednesday marks two years since the day George Floyd, 46, was murdered by a white police officer during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.Trace William Cowen
The gathering took place after the murder of George Floyd in May of 2020, when Paul was seen reportedly burglarizing stores and lighting fireworks.Brenton Blanchet
Music
Lil Baby Speaks on Paris Incident, Says He Wants More Kids: 'I Need More Children to Continue the Legacy'
For 'Billboard's' new cover story, Lil Baby discusses the Paris incident, his legacy, wanting more kids, his forthcoming solo album, and more.tara mahadevan