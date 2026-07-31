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Music
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Says He's 'Far, Far More Important' Than Drake and The Weeknd
Former Pink Floyd singer and bassist Roger Waters came for the Canadian icons after frustration over lack of coverage of his recent shows in Toronto.
Bianca Thompson1482 days ago