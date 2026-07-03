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Dianna Russini's Staggering $800K Salary Revealed
Sports

How Dianna Russini’s Reported $800K NFL Insider Job Unraveled Amid the Mike Vrabel Scandal

How one of sports media’s highest-paid NFL reporters went from rising star at The Athletic to resigning amid questions over access, ethics and those viral Vrabel photos.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago

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