After Greg Anthony and Warren Sapp's recent arrests, we take a look at other athletes who were caught (allegedly) soliciting prostitutes.Gavin Evans
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A look at some of the more ridiculous athlete mugshots of all time, with updates for more recent arrests.Gavin Evans
Armie Hammer is in the midst of controversy following bizarre cannibalism and abuse claims. Here’s everything we know and a breakdown of the scandal.Karla Rodriguez
Here's what you need to know about the continuing scandal Hockey Canada, the governing body for the country’s most popular sport, is currently facing.Erik Leijon