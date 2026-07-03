Sons Of Kemet

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mobo awards presenters
Music

Central Cee, Little Simz & Ghetts Among Winners At 2021 MOBO Awards

A year on from the special, live-streamed ceremony held in the midst of lockdown, last night saw the MOBO Awards return with an live in-person ceremony.

James Keith1684 days ago
Sons Of Kemet - 'Black To The Future'
Music

Sons Of Kemet Announce 'Black To The Future' Album With "Hustle" f/ Kojey Radical, Lianne La Havas

'Black To The Future', which arrives May 14, also promises additional features from D Double E, Moor Mother, Joshua Idehen and Angel Bat Dawid.

James Keith1934 days ago
Sons Of Kemet (credit: Pierrick Guidou)
Music

The Shortlist For This Year's Mercury Prize Includes Novelist, King Krule & Sons Of Kemet

Both King Krule and Novelist will be looking to keep the award in South London as the pair receive noms for albums 'The Ooz' and 'Novelist Guy'.

Tobi Oke2913 days ago
Music

Premiere: The Video For Sons Of Kemet's "Play Mass" Is A Jazz-Fueled Trip

Laid-back, hazy jazz and mind-bending visuals.

James Keith3938 days ago

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